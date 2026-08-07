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NEWS

HK faces extreme heatwave as Dolphin approaches mainland China

NEWS
07-08-2026 13:56 HKT
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The outer subsiding air current of Severe Typhoon Dolphin is progressively affecting the southeastern coast of China, bringing generally fine and scorching weather to the region alongside high-temperature triggered showers further inland in Guangdong.

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Simultaneously, a low-pressure area near Hainan Island is introducing unstable weather to its surrounding vicinity.

The Hong Kong Observatory released a special weather alert warning that as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin moves toward the coastal areas between Zhejiang and northern Fujian, its outer subsiding air will continuously bring extremely hot conditions to the city through the weekend and into early next week. 

Temperatures in certain parts of Hong Kong are forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius or above, with high temperatures expected to linger into the middle of next week.

The local forecast indicates mostly fine conditions with temperatures ranging between 27 and 34 degrees.

Extreme heat will impact parts of the New Territories, with localized showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day under light to moderate westerly winds.

According to the nine-day weather forecast, Tropical Cyclone Dolphin will traverse the East China Sea over the coming days as it tracks toward Zhejiang and northern Fujian. 

The outer air currents will keep Southern China generally fine and extremely hot, though intense daytime heating may trigger isolated thunderstorms.

Starting Saturday, Hong Kong is set for three consecutive days of blistering heat, with daytime temperatures hovering between 28 and 35 degrees alongside late localized showers. 

Sunday is projected to be the hottest stretch, with mercury levels ranging between 29 and 36 degrees, before tapering slightly to between 29 and 35 degrees on Monday.

By Tuesday, mostly fine and very hot conditions will persist with maximum temperatures around 34 degrees.

Looking ahead into the middle of next week, a southwesterly airstream will continue to maintain hot conditions and sporadic showers across the Guangdong coast.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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