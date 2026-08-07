Law Society raises concerns over written testimonies from child victims in sex law reform

The Law Society of Hong Kong has submitted its recommendations on the government's consultation on improving the laws on sexual offences, welcoming the proposed changes but expressing reservations about allowing children to provide written testimonies.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The society said written statements from young children would inevitably involve assistance from adults such as parents, social workers or police officers, which could inadvertently alter or embellish the testimony and undermine its authenticity and spontaneity. In cases involving family disputes, there is also a risk of children being coached.

The society noted that existing video-recorded interviews already capture children's genuine language and demeanour, and urged caution if courts were to admit written testimonies.

On the sexual offence conviction record check mechanism, the society supported expanding it to cover all employees, self-employed individuals and volunteers working with children and the mentally incapacitated. It also called for a long-term review to make checks mandatory for certain high-risk positions, with appropriate privacy safeguards.

The society highlighted that conviction rates for rape and indecent assault were only about 37 percent and 65 percent respectively in 2025, meaning a significant number of defendants were acquitted. It stressed that safeguards must be in place to protect the rights of those acquitted.