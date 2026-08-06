'Rest in peace, and thank you Peter': Sam Hui honors late lyricist partner in handwritten tribute

Once the Cantopop’s most beloved duo, singer-songwriter Sam Hui Koon-kit paid an emotional tribute to his former lyricist Peter Lai Pei-tak for their musical journey and the timeless classics they created together.

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The news of Lai’s passing on August 5 at the age of 76 was confirmed by his close friend Eric Chung Chi-kwong to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard.

It is understood taht Lai had been bedridden since a stroke in early March, with his family handling funeral arrangements privately.

Grateful journey with Peter

The partnership between Lai and Hui had produced beloved classics like " Drifter’s song" during the 1970s, which are still cherished by many Hongkongers today.

(Online photo)

In a handwritten tribute posted online Wednesday, Hui wished Lai peace, expressing gratitude for his efforts in creating countless works for the city's music scene.

"Your lyrics were earthy yet never vulgar, from ‘The Legend of the Mahjong-Playing Heroes’ to the deep love in ‘When You Gently Smile.' I am grateful to have you on my musical journey,” Hui wrote.

Spilt of seven-year partnership

The duo collaborated on seven albums from 1976's "The Private Eyes" to 1982's "Unforgettable You, Paper Boat," and their witty, down-to-earth lyrics won them fame and a devoted following.

However, their partnership ended after seven years, with Lai once attributed the split to public opinion and late-night sessions that displeased their wives.

Still, Lai denied any bad blood, saying "There are always tensions when friends get too close. I don't know if there is any resentment, but I am grateful to him. He is my mentor and everyone knows that."

Describing Hui as a devoted husband, Lai dismissed rumours that his wife disliked him for being a "bad influence." Lai said she actually liked him, often cooked steak for him and they went out for several dinners together.

"We just had different interests, but that didn't mean hostility. We simply went our own way," Lai added.