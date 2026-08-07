Kai Tak Sports Park has drawn widespread praise for hosting a series of high-profile events since its opening.

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Addressing event scheduling and venue operations, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kam Min-Ho emphasized that the venue maintains an equal-opportunity approach toward all global performers and musical acts, with scheduling primarily dictated by calendar availability.

Speaking on a radio program today, Kam explained that the management team treats all international artists and bands impartially without showing preference to any specific acts.

He noted that organizers and performers interested in booking the venue typically map out their tour dates and Hong Kong stops a year in advance before making official scheduling inquiries.

However, accommodating entertainment events can be challenging if the requested time slots have already been allocated for athletic competitions.

Addressing the balance between commercial concerts and sports events in maximizing the main stadium's usage, Kam clarified that physical culture and athletics remain the park's primary mission.

Venue usage rules mandate that sports activities receive priority, ensuring that athletic organizations and governing bodies with facility needs enjoy first choice over available dates.

Kam, who previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Disneyland, assumed his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park on April 1.