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NEWS

Union says many frontline workers still lack heat protection

NEWS
07-08-2026 18:15 HKT
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Many frontline workers in Hong Kong are still not receiving adequate protection against extreme heat, with employers failing to provide extra rest breaks or heat-prevention equipment, according to a labor union survey.

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The concerns came as the Hong Kong Observatory forecast a spell of intense heat in the coming days, with extremely hot weather expected from Saturday through Monday. 

The Service Industry General Union said on Friday existing occupational safety and health laws do not contain specific requirements governing work in high temperatures, while measures such as the Labour Department’s Heat Stress at Work Warning carry insufficient force over employers.

More than 500 workers were interviewed in the survey, with nearly 40 percent saying they had to work outdoors continuously or intermittently for more than four hours during very hot weather without being given additional rest periods or heat-protection equipment.

The union said many outdoor workers had reported symptoms of heatstroke, with some even fainting and requiring hospital treatment.

However, both employers and workers were often unfamiliar with the Labour Department’s Guidance Notes on Prevention of Heat Stroke at Work, meaning additional precautions were not always put in place during periods of extreme heat, it said.

The union called on the government to classify heatstroke as a compensable occupational disease and introduce legally binding standards governing working hours and rest periods in high-temperature conditions.

It also urged authorities to step up workplace inspections and enforcement, while increasing publicity on heatstroke prevention guidelines.

The government should take the lead by requiring contractors to provide outdoor employees with appropriate heat-protection equipment, the union added.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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