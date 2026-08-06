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PROPERTY

Miss Hong Kong 2005 Tracy Ip purchases Fleur Pavilia unit for HK$12.25m

PROPERTY
06-08-2026 17:06 HKT
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Fleur Pavilia.
Fleur Pavilia.

Former TVB actress Tracy Ip Chui-chui has purchased a 605-square-foot, two-bedroom unit at Fleur Pavilia in North Point for HK$12.25 million. 

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The transaction saw the previous owner sell at a loss, who originally bought the property for HK$18.24 million in 2018- a paper loss of HK$5.99 million after an eight-year holding.

As a property investment enthusiast, Ip holds multiple properties in the Eastern District. In May, she sold a 422-sq-ft unit at Viking Garden, also in North Point, for HK$7 million- a paper gain of HK$810,000 after holding the property for nearly a decade.

 

Tracy IpactressMiss Hong Kong 2005

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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