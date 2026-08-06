Miss Hong Kong 2005 Tracy Ip purchases Fleur Pavilia unit for HK$12.25m

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US actress Diane Keaton, star of 'Annie Hall,' dies at 79
12-10-2025 11:13 HKT
South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi dies at 43
02-07-2025 16:36 HKT
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
The Sterling I draws over 5,000 inquiries
07-08-2026 15:46 HKT
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
Hong Kong's private home completion jumps 3.4 times in June
06-08-2026 15:39 HKT
The Pavilia Forest II launches 75 units from HK$6.34m after discount
05-08-2026 16:36 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
22 hours ago