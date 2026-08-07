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NEWS

Missing dementia patient found dead on Ma On Shan slope after joint search

NEWS
07-08-2026 13:37 HKT
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A joint search operation has ended in tragedy after a 58-year-old missing man was found dead on a hillside in Ma On Shan on Friday. 

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Police, the Fire Services Department, the Government Flying Service, and the Civil Aid Service had been conducting searches since his family reported him missing late last month.

The search concluded shortly before 1am this morning when a passerby spotted a man lying collapsed on a slope near Nu Po Shan in Ma On Shan.

Emergency responders immediately dispatched to the location, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities confirmed that the deceased was the 58-year-old missing person surnamed Chan, who had been unaccounted for since the afternoon of July 24. 

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing glasses, a blue short-sleeved shirt, dark trousers, and black-and-white sneakers.

According to police records, Chan suffered from dementia, which caused severe memory impairment.

He had moved into a residence in Tseung Kwan O with his older brother earlier this year. 

While he retained normal conversational abilities, the condition severely compromised his sense of direction and ability to navigate home independently.

On the day of his disappearance, Chan wandered away from a shopping mall in the Po Lam area of Tseung Kwan O around noon.

Security footage later revealed that he managed to reach Sheung Chun House in Sheung Tak Estate between 11pm and midnight that evening.

However, due to his memory loss, he was unable to identify his apartment unit and subsequently wandered out of the building, after which all contact was lost until the discovery on the hillside.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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