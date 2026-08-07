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NEWS

Suspected dog poisoning incident at Tseung Kwan O pet park sparks police investigation

NEWS
07-08-2026 16:26 HKT
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A suspected dog poisoning case in Tseung Kwan O has drawn public outrage and triggered a police investigation after a pet dog passed away shortly after visiting a local park. 

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Authorities stepped in to investigate the incident following a public alert issued by a veterinary clinic late Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday when a pet owner and her daughter walked their English Springer Spaniel from LOHAS Park to the nearby pet park along Wan Po Road at around 9pm.

Upon returning home, the owner noticed the dog suffering from severe symptoms, including convulsions and diarrhea.

The family immediately rushed the animal to the Hong Kong Social Enterprise Animal Hospital in Mong Kok for emergency medical treatment. 

Despite efforts to save the dog, it showed no signs of life upon arrival and was pronounced dead.

The animal hospital posted an urgent notice online warning pet owners in the Tseung Kwan O area to exercise extreme caution. The clinic noted that the dog had ingested a suspicious white powder substance before suffering fatal convulsions. 

The owner has since contacted the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to arrange a toxicological examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking intense indignation among local pet lovers. 

Many online users condemned the cruel act, expressing heartbreak over the safety risks facing domestic pets in public parks, while others shared similar tragic experiences of losing pets to suspected poisonings in the same district. 

Police have proactively taken over the case and plan to contact the owner to gather further details.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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