A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking on Friday after New Territories South traffic police seized a variety of suspected illicit substances from a private car in Tsuen Wan.

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During an anti-drug operation at around 1pm today, officers spotted the white private car stopped at a bus stop outside Hong Shue House on Wo Yi Hop Road.

Police intercepted the vehicle after noticing that the driver appeared nervous.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered an assortment of suspected drugs, including ketamine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Although the driver passed both breathalyzer and drug impairment tests, he was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to a police station for further investigation.Driver arrested after police seize suspected drugs from car in Tsuen Wan

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking on Friday after New Territories South traffic police seized a variety of suspected illicit substances from a private car in Tsuen Wan.

During an anti-drug operation at around 1pm today, officers spotted the white private car stopped at a bus stop outside Hong Shue House on Wo Yi Hop Road.

Police intercepted the vehicle after noticing that the driver appeared nervous.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered an assortment of suspected drugs, including ketamine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Although the driver passed both breathalyzer and drug impairment tests, he was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to a police station for further investigation.