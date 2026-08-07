Fake certificate scandal closes Happy Valley pool, lifeguard arrested

A private residential swimming pool in Happy Valley was forced to shut down after a lifeguard was arrested for allegedly using a forged qualification certificate, prompting a government investigation into the property’s safety compliance.

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Police officers arrested a 22-year-old local man, surnamed Lau, at a residential estate on Ventris Road in Happy Valley on Thursday.

The arrest followed a referral from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, which raised concerns over the authenticity of a lifeguard’s credentials.

Authorities seized a suspected forged certificate during the operation, and the suspect has been booked on suspicion of using a false document.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the arrested man had been working at the residential estate for over two years. He has since been released on bail and is required to report back to the police in early September.

The case is currently being investigated by the Wanchai poice district.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department confirmed it discovered the suspicious credentials during an inspection of the licensed swimming pool on Ventris Road.

Because the qualifications of the lifeguard on duty were highly questionable, officials suspected the pool had failed to provide the legally required number of qualified life-saving staff.

To ensure resident safety, the department ordered the immediate closure of the swimming pool.

Authorities are also considering prosecuting the license holder of the pool for failing to meet regulatory standards. In addition to calling in the police, the department has notified the Property Management Services Authority so they can conduct a joint follow-up investigation into the estate's management practices.