Night Recap - July 31, 2026

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HK braces for more stormy weather before welcoming late-summer heat next week

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Hong Kong has endured a relentlessly wet July with only a handful of sunny days, and local forecasters warn that the rainy spell is set to linger for several more days.

Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack

A tragic violence-related incident in Tsim Sha Tsui has ended in fatality after a 32-year-old businessman passed away from severe injuries days after being viciously assaulted.

HK Express raises fuel surcharges by up to 44pc from Aug 1

HK Express will increase fuel surcharges for most routes from Saturday, with charges on flights departing Hong Kong rising by between 20 and 41 percent.

Hong Kong Port Area at Huanggang Port officially established as transit plans are mapped out

The Hong Kong Port Area at the reconstructed Huanggang Port was officially handed over to the jurisdiction of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Friday, marking a major milestone in cross-border connectivity.

Hong Kong couple files habeas corpus writ to challenge government custody of child

The Hong Kong parents of a child named Danny filed an application for a writ of habeas corpus at the High Court on Friday, challenging the Social Welfare Department's protective custody and strict visitation restrictions.

Business Today

Hong Kong GDP Q2 2026 estimates to grow 4.3 percent, lower than market expectations

Hong Kong's gross domestic product is forecast to rise 4.3 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2026, below the market expectation of 4.9 percent, with growth mainly attributed to buoyant external trade and resilient domestic demand.

Hang Lung CEO Weber Lo to step down on October 1, successor to be announced

Hang Lung (0010) and Hang Lung Properties (0101) announced on Friday that Weber Lo Wai-pak will step down as the company’s chief executive and executive director on October 1, and will assume the role of advisor to the chair for a one-year term.

Elon Musk dismisses report of Tesla China separation plans as ‘Fake News’

Elon Musk dismissed as "fake news" a report that executives at his electric vehicle company Tesla have been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with his space exploration firm SpaceX.

HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone

HSBC said on Friday it would sell its A$36 billion (HK$198.34 billion) Australian home and personal loan portfolio to investment giant Blackstone, marking its phased exit from retail banking in the country.

Anthropic admits Claude AI model hacked into three companies’ systems during testing

Anthropic said on Thursday its AI model Claude hacked into the systems of three companies during testing after a configuration error gave it internet access, days after rival OpenAI disclosed a rogue-agent episode involving AI firm Hugging Face.

World/China

FIFA facing massive crisis as UEFA threatens World Cup boycott and senior adviser resigns

A major storm within global football governance has intensified following controversy over plans to sell commercial stakes in major international tournaments.

Pro-Kremlin commentator denounces 'political pressure' and 'censorship' in France

A Russian TV commentator ordered to leave France after accusations of parroting pro-Kremlin propaganda on Friday slammed what she called "censorship" and "political pressure."

Thousands cross into Spain's north Africa enclave in new migrant crisis

Thousands of migrants crossed overnight from Morocco into Spain's north Africa's Ceuta enclave as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday arrived to manage one the largest migrant crisis on the country's border.

Mexico captures alleged mastermind behind mayor's assassination

Mexico said on Thursday it captured the alleged brains behind the assassination of a beloved tough-on-crime mayor in a killing that ignited international outrage.

Trump says deal reached to disarm Hamas, Israeli support for plan remains uncertain

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks in Cairo between mediators and Hamas leaders on Thursday have led to a phased disarmament agreement in ​Gaza, but a Hamas official described the deal as a draft and U.S. officials said Israel was skeptical the militant Palestinian group would surrender its weapons.