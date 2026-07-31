Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack

A tragic violence-related incident in Tsim Sha Tsui has ended in fatality after a 32-year-old businessman passed away from severe injuries days after being viciously assaulted.

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Police have officially escalated the investigation to a murder case following the death of the victim, who succumbed to his injuries in the intensive care unit early Friday morning.

Tragic assault at upstairs venue

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Sunday, at an upstairs bar located inside the Cameron Centre on Cameron Road in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The victim, a businessman named Issac Yeung, was attending a gathering when a confrontation erupted with a group seated at an adjacent table.

Reports suggest the dispute originated over alleged staring, which quickly escalated into a physical attack.

A group of seven to eight individuals brutally beat Yeung, inflicting catastrophic physical injuries, including severe brain hemorrhaging, a fractured skull, broken ribs, and a punctured lung.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after, leaving Yeung unconscious before paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

Despite six days of continuous medical intervention in intensive care, Yeung succumbed to his injuries at nearly three in the morning on July 31.

Swift police crackdown and ongoing manhunt

Police operations targeting the suspects have led to multiple arrests across the region.

Officers initially detained four men and three women, aged between 24 and 26, on charges ranging from intent to cause grievous bodily harm to assisting offenders, with several suspects holding known triad backgrounds.

Following Yeung’s death, charges against a 33-year-old suspect were upgraded to murder, while a 37-year-old man faces charges of assisting an offender.

Both were scheduled to appear at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts.

Authorities deepened their investigation by arresting two Nepalese men, aged 29 and 30, in Lok Ma Chau on suspicion of wounding, bringing the total number of custody arrests to nine.

Meanwhile, West Kowloon regional crime units continue an active manhunt for two high-profile key suspects affiliated with the Wo Shing Wo triad organization, known by their aliases Left-Mouth and Wai-Kin.

The suspect known as Left-Mouth has a long-standing history of organizing bar-related violence and violent brawls across the district over recent years.

Industry grieves the loss of a vision founder

The late entrepreneur was widely recognized within the local business community as a marketing consultant, mentor, and dynamic leader.

Holding a degree in advertising and management from a university in the United Kingdom, Yeung built a versatile career that spanned professional athletics, corporate advertising, the food and beverage sector, and the beauty industry.

He earned the nickname of beauty industry magician through his business consultancy, which helped turn around numerous struggling beauty parlors into profitable enterprises.

Following news of his passing, friends, colleagues, and members of his professional network expressed overwhelming grief and anger online.

Tributes remembered him as an upright and kind individual whose untimely death serves as a devastating loss.

Several close associates vowed to keep his legacy alive by continuing to advocate for integrity, safety, and positive values among young business leaders and commercial associations across Hong Kong.