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CUHK names hepatology expert Vincent Wong associate vice-president

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong has appointed hepatology expert Vincent Wong Wai-sun as associate vice-president for research for a two-year term beginning Saturday.

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Wong, a professor in the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, will take up the role concurrently with his existing academic positions. He succeeds Patrick Wong Chun-man, who steps down on Friday.

Reporting to pro-vice-chancellor for research and external affairs Jiang Liwen, Wong will help oversee the university’s Research Office and research establishments.

His responsibilities will include strengthening research infrastructure, expanding regional and international partnerships, and identifying opportunities and resources to enhance CUHK’s research capacity.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Associate Vice-President (Research),” Wong said.

“As a CUHK alumnus and faculty member, I am grateful to the University for shaping my development as a clinician, researcher and educator.”

He said Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology hub placed CUHK in a strong position to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and turn research discoveries into practical outcomes.

Wong is the Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, assistant dean for development at CUHK’s medical faculty and head of its Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

A double alumnus of the university, he obtained his medical degree in 1999 and Doctor of Medicine degree in 2008. He joined CUHK in 2007 and became a full professor in 2019.

His research focuses on steatotic liver disease, chronic hepatitis B, liver fibrosis and portal hypertension, with an emphasis on developing noninvasive methods for screening, diagnosis and predicting disease outcomes.

Wong has authored more than 700 peer-reviewed journal articles and 12 book chapters. He is also an associate editor of the Journal of Hepatology and has contributed to international clinical guidelines issued by major professional bodies.

He previously served as president of the Hong Kong Association for the Study of Liver Diseases from 2015 to 2017 and chaired the Specialty Board of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Hong Kong College of Physicians from 2022 to 2025.

CUHK said his experience in clinical research, major grant projects and international collaboration would support efforts to strengthen the university’s research culture and translate academic findings into wider social and medical benefits.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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