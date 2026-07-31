Hang Lung CEO Weber Lo to step down on October 1, successor to be announced

Hang Lung (0010) and Hang Lung Properties (0101) announced on Friday that Weber Lo Wai-pak will step down as the company’s chief executive and executive director on October 1, and will assume the role of advisor to the chair for a one-year term.

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The property developer said the board of directors has selected a new chief executive, who will join the companies on September 7 as chief executive designate and executive director, and will be appointed as chief executive with effect from October 1.