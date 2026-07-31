Retaining wall collapse blocks traffic on Pok Fu Lam Road

A localized landslide and retaining wall collapse occurred on Hong Kong Island on Friday, forcing the partial closure of Aberdeen-bound lanes and causing major traffic delays during a period of severe weather.

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Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

The incident took place on a slope near 100 Pok Fu Lam Road. Police received reports shortly before 11am that muddy water was pouring down from a retaining wall, causing bricks and debris to spill onto the road surface.

In response to the safety hazard, authorities immediately closed a portion of the Aberdeen-bound lanes on Pok Fu Lam Road.

The Transport Department stated that motorists are currently restricted to using the remaining open lanes, resulting in highly congested traffic conditions in the area.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and expect significant delays when traveling through the district.