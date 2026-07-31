logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Pro-Kremlin commentator denounces 'political pressure' and 'censorship' in France

WORLD
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Xenia Fedorova, former director of the French version of Russian state-run foreign language channel RT, which was banned in France after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reacts as activists of the organization "For Ukraine, for their freedom and ours" stage a protest against her presence to promote her book untitled "Bannie" ("Banned"), at the stand of French publishing house Fayard during the "Festival du Livre de Paris 2025" book fair at the Grand Palais venue in Paris on April 12, 2025.
Xenia Fedorova, former director of the French version of Russian state-run foreign language channel RT, which was banned in France after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reacts as activists of the organization "For Ukraine, for their freedom and ours" stage a protest against her presence to promote her book untitled "Bannie" ("Banned"), at the stand of French publishing house Fayard during the "Festival du Livre de Paris 2025" book fair at the Grand Palais venue in Paris on April 12, 2025.

A Russian TV commentator ordered to leave France after accusations of parroting pro-Kremlin propaganda on Friday slammed what she called "censorship" and "political pressure."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Disinformation experts have raised the alarm about the influence of Xenia Fedorova, a former journalist for Russia's state-run channel RT, as France heads for a presidential election next year.

"We are witnessing an entirely new form of political pressure with a single objective: the censorship of opinions that do not conform to the official narrative," Fedorova said on X, in her first public comments since being ordered to leave France.

"Those who celebrate this decision lack foresight, because today it is me, and tomorrow it will be anyone who dares to speak outside the bounds of approved thinking."

France this week ordered Fedorova to leave the country, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez accusing her of relaying Russian propaganda in an attempt to attack "the fundamental interests of the nation".

Fedorova, 45, is the former head of the French arm of RT, which was banned in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

She is now a commentator for outlets within conservative French billionaire Vincent Bollore's group of broadcasting outlets.

- Expulsion challenged -

In her social media post, Fedorova said the French government had ordered her expulsion under an "emergency procedure".

Since being notified of the order, Fedorova has been placed under house arrest, according to a source close to the case.

France also said it was freezing Fedorova's assets for six months.

The decree published on Friday immediately freezes her assets, citing a legal mechanism aimed at preventing the commission of "new acts of interference", the French finance ministry said.

Fedorova said her lawyers would challenge that decision as well as the order to leave France.

Her lawyer Emmanuel Piwnica told AFP that she was the victim of a "relentless campaign".

Fedorova's employers said this week they were astonished to learn of the expulsion order, which they said amounted to "a particularly serious infringement of freedom of expression".

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.