Causeway Bay beauty parlor worker arrested over illegal sale of unregistered pain relief cream

A joint law enforcement operation by the Department of Health (DH) and the police resulted in the arrest of a beauty parlor worker in Causeway Bay on Friday for her suspected involvement in the illegal sale of unregistered medical products containing controlled substances.

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The enforcement action was initiated following a public complaint and subsequent chemical testing that revealed several undeclared local anesthetics.

The investigation began when DH officials purchased a sample of a topical pain-relieving cream labeled "Dermasa" from a beauty parlor located on Hysan Avenue in Causeway Bay.

Analysis by the Government Laboratory confirmed that the product contained prilocaine, lignocaine, and tetracaine.

Under Hong Kong's Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance, these local anesthetics are classified as Part 1 poisons.

This means they are prescription-only medicines that must be registered and can only be dispensed at pharmacies under the supervision of a registered pharmacist upon a doctor's prescription.

Because the product lacked official registration, a 40-year-old woman at the parlor was arrested on suspicion of illegally selling and possessing unregistered pharmaceutical products and controlled poisons.

Health authorities have urged anyone who purchased "Dermasa" to stop using it immediately and consult medical professionals if they experience any adverse side effects, such as hypersensitivity reactions.

The DH emphasized that unregistered pharmaceutical products pose significant health risks because their safety, quality, and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

Officials reminded the public that all legitimately registered medicines in Hong Kong must display a registration number on their packaging.

Under local regulations, the illegal sale or possession of unregistered pharmaceutical products or Part 1 poisons is a criminal offense, carrying a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and up to two years in prison upon conviction.