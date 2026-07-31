Hong Kong Port Area at Huanggang Port officially established as transit plans are mapped out

The Hong Kong Port Area at the reconstructed Huanggang Port was officially handed over to the jurisdiction of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Friday, marking a major milestone in cross-border connectivity.

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Following the handover, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan visited the site alongside officials from the Transport Department and the Highways Department to inspect traffic arrangements and ensure a seamless transit experience for future travelers.

During her inspection, Chan carefully reviewed the public transport interchange layout at the new port building, which will support a comprehensive range of local and cross-boundary transport options, including franchised buses, green minibuses, taxis, and cross-border coaches.

She directed the Transport Department to thoroughly examine every operational detail, emphasizing that all traffic signage and layouts must be designed with the user's needs in mind.

She also stressed the critical importance of implementing robust crowd-control and traffic-diversion strategies to manage peak holiday travel rushes smoothly.

The Transport Department outlined its strategy to deliver a highly efficient transportation network by extending existing local routes, introducing new lines, and enhancing the current Lok Ma Chau short-haul cross-boundary shuttle bus services.

The completed Huanggang Port will offer travelers access to seven franchised bus routes, six green minibus routes, multiple cross-border coaches, and urban taxis.

Once across the border, travelers will also enjoy immediate, seamless access to the Shenzhen Metro network and other local mainland transport systems.