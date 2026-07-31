logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong couple files habeas corpus writ to challenge government custody of child

NEWS
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong parents of a child named Danny filed an application for a writ of habeas corpus at the High Court on Friday, challenging the Social Welfare Department's protective custody and strict visitation restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The father, Tsang, stated that the writ of habeas corpus is a constitutional safeguard designed to prevent citizens from being subjected to arbitrary government detention.

He questioned the department's decision to place Danny under what he described as torture-like isolation and severe contact bans, arguing that the measures violate family rights and fundamental civil liberties without sufficient evidence or professional backing.

Parents challenge strict visitation bans

Speaking outside the High Court, Tsang asserted that the Social Welfare Department bears the burden of proof to demonstrate that parental contact would harm the child before imposing any restrictions.

He argued that the department has failed to provide any professional medical or psychological reports to justify the separation.

He criticized authorities for limiting visits to just once or twice a week for 15 minutes per session without any reasonable explanation.

Tsang called the measure unlawful and a severe misinterpretation of the court order, which only mandated that the department arrange visits rather than prohibit them.

Redacted documents undermine fair trial

In addition to visitation limits, Tsang accused the department of creating an unfair legal process.

He revealed that crucial documents from professional meetings regarding the child protection order were heavily redacted with black ink, making it impossible for the parents to review the specific allegations or evidence of child neglect used against them.

Tsang said that he had challenged these redactions in court as a violation of international fair trial standards but was only told by the judge to wait 40 days to request the data under personal privacy laws.

After the long wait, the newly obtained records remained heavily blacked out, which Tsang described as an absurd basis for any judge to make a ruling.

Action seeks judicial custody review

Clarifying the nature of Friday's filing, Tsang explained that they were not submitting a standard legal appeal but were instead invoking the constitutional mechanism of habeas corpus.

While a traditional appeal disputes the legal or factual findings of a prior judgment, a writ of habeas corpus allows the court to immediately intervene and review whether an individual's detention by a government agency is legally valid and justified.

Through this review, the parents hope to prove that the state's ongoing custody of their son constitutes an unlawful deprivation of personal liberty.

Direct action to raise awareness

Acknowledging their lack of legal representation, Tsang admitted that they do not have the financial resources to hire professional legal teams and could not guarantee that their submitted paperwork is completely free of errors.

He expressed that if the court proceeds to a hearing, they would likely face highly experienced government attorneys and risk defeat.

Rather than expecting an easy victory, Tsang stated that their primary goal in personally delivering the application is to bring the case to the public's attention and urge the government to listen to the concerns of ordinary citizens.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
World’s first CHIIKAWA carousel spins into Tsim Sha Tsui as ARTIVERSE opens
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Port Area at Huanggang Port officially established as transit plans are mapped out
NEWS
2 hours ago
Public hospitals record 26 serious medication errors in first quarter
NEWS
2 hours ago
Towngas Tariff Adjustment
CUHK names hepatology expert Vincent Wong associate vice-president
NEWS
3 hours ago
Retaining wall collapse blocks traffic on Pok Fu Lam Road
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK Express raises fuel surcharges by up to 44pc from Aug 1
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK braces for more stormy weather before welcoming late-summer heat next week
NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong Football Festival kicks off Saturday with strict banned-items rules
NEWS
5 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
6 hours ago
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.