logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

World’s first CHIIKAWA carousel spins into Tsim Sha Tsui as ARTIVERSE opens

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo
+4

The highly anticipated “CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE” exhibition officially opens to the public Saturday at K11 MUSEA and the Tsim Sha Tsui Harbourfront, running through September 6, 2026. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The opening ceremony was held today, marking the return of the popular character-themed exhibition following last year's successful "CHIIKAWA DAYS." 

Eight beloved Chiikawa characters—Chiikawa, Hachiware, Usagi, Momonga, Kurimanju, Rakko, Shisa, and Furuhonya—made their first-ever joint public appearance in Hong Kong.

The exhibition spans two ticketed areas, featuring four distinct "Universe" domains: the Original Drawing Universe, the Interactive Music Universe, the Installation Art Universe, and the Kinetic Art Universe.

More than 130 replicas of original drawings and character concept sketches by illustrator Nagano will be exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time, alongside the giant "Siren" sculpture and movie characters.

A major highlight is the world’s first CHIIKAWA-themed giant carousel installation set against the Victoria Harbour waterfront. 

The "CHIIKAWA-Go-Round" features carousel horses and themed cabins representing all eight core characters, offering a highly unique public art display along the harbor.

All discounted advance tickets and packages sold out shortly after release. A limited number of regular tickets may become available on KLOOK starting August 10, subject to on-site conditions.

Exclusive merchandise includes the global debut of the "CHIIKAWA-Go-Round" plush keychain set with a display stand, a themed music box, and a glow-in-the-dark figurine.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong couple files habeas corpus writ to challenge government custody of child
NEWS
29 mins ago
Hong Kong Port Area at Huanggang Port officially established as transit plans are mapped out
NEWS
2 hours ago
Public hospitals record 26 serious medication errors in first quarter
NEWS
3 hours ago
Towngas Tariff Adjustment
CUHK names hepatology expert Vincent Wong associate vice-president
NEWS
3 hours ago
Retaining wall collapse blocks traffic on Pok Fu Lam Road
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK Express raises fuel surcharges by up to 44pc from Aug 1
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK braces for more stormy weather before welcoming late-summer heat next week
NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong Football Festival kicks off Saturday with strict banned-items rules
NEWS
5 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
6 hours ago
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.