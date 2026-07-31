World’s first CHIIKAWA carousel spins into Tsim Sha Tsui as ARTIVERSE opens

+ 4

The highly anticipated “CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE” exhibition officially opens to the public Saturday at K11 MUSEA and the Tsim Sha Tsui Harbourfront, running through September 6, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The opening ceremony was held today, marking the return of the popular character-themed exhibition following last year's successful "CHIIKAWA DAYS."

Eight beloved Chiikawa characters—Chiikawa, Hachiware, Usagi, Momonga, Kurimanju, Rakko, Shisa, and Furuhonya—made their first-ever joint public appearance in Hong Kong.

The exhibition spans two ticketed areas, featuring four distinct "Universe" domains: the Original Drawing Universe, the Interactive Music Universe, the Installation Art Universe, and the Kinetic Art Universe.

More than 130 replicas of original drawings and character concept sketches by illustrator Nagano will be exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time, alongside the giant "Siren" sculpture and movie characters.

A major highlight is the world’s first CHIIKAWA-themed giant carousel installation set against the Victoria Harbour waterfront.

The "CHIIKAWA-Go-Round" features carousel horses and themed cabins representing all eight core characters, offering a highly unique public art display along the harbor.

All discounted advance tickets and packages sold out shortly after release. A limited number of regular tickets may become available on KLOOK starting August 10, subject to on-site conditions.

Exclusive merchandise includes the global debut of the "CHIIKAWA-Go-Round" plush keychain set with a display stand, a themed music box, and a glow-in-the-dark figurine.