Night Recap - July 30, 2026

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New Huanggang Port moves closer to welcoming travelers

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Beneath a ceiling patterned after Shenzhen’s bougainvillea, travelers at the rebuilt Huanggang Port will eventually move from rail connections to immigration clearance without stepping outdoors—and, in most cases, without having to queue twice.

High Court judge Wilson Chan declines to comment on early retirement over plagiarism

High Court Judge Wilson Chan Ka-shun presided over a drug-trafficking case on Thursday ahead of his early retirement on Friday following repeated instances of judicial plagiarism.

Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold

Most of the 10 espresso machines examined in a Consumer Council test performed satisfactorily, although some struggled to maintain a consistent brewing temperature.

WestK lifts curtain on its largest theater

Behind the rising facade of West Kowloon’s newest cultural landmark, dancers will rehearse in full public view, productions will move seamlessly from rehearsal to performance, and audiences will gather beside Victoria Harbour.

HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO

Super Typhoon Dolphin, named after the Chinese white dolphins found in Hong Kong waters, has rapidly intensified over the western Pacific, with some forecast models suggesting its winds could approach historic extremes.

Business Today

The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, jointly developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will release three special units for tender next Monday.

Zhongji Innolight drops 2.04pc at market close after Hong Kong's largest share sale this year

Zhongji Innolight (3308) debuted on Thursday after its high-profile HK$53.41 billion share sale, which was Hong Kong's largest this year, but its shares fell 2.04 percent at market close.

HK market benefits little from AI rally, with HSI down 10.7pc in H1: SFC research

The Hong Kong market did not benefit to the same extent from the artificial intelligence rally as other major markets worldwide, with the Hang Seng Index falling 10.7 percent in the first half of 2026, reflecting weak market sentiment amid poor consumption conditions, according to the Securities and Futures Commission's research paper.

Fed leaves rates unchanged; three policymakers dissent in favor of a hike

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, a choice that may intensify questions about how U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh will deliver on his commitment to bring inflation back down to the 2% target.

NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) begins its Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, raising $643.9 mln

Intelligent driving motion control technologies developer NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) kicked off bookbuilding for its Hong Kong initial public offering on Thursday, seeking to raise up to HK$643.9 million.

World/China

Ugandan opposition leader in intensive care: wife

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye is in intensive care in hospital, his wife and medical sources said on Thursday.

Gas leak triggered rare supersonic detonation in Kumamoto Aeon Mall blast, expert says

The massive explosion that killed at least six people at the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, was likely caused by a rare and highly destructive supersonic detonation of leaked gas triggered by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, according to a Japanese fire expert.

3 Greek firefighters killed as wildfires strike further east in Europe

Three Greek firefighters died battling blazes during high winds on the island of Crete and the mainland as wildfires spread across Europe on Wednesday after days of devastating fires in Spain and France.

BTS skips Grammy submissions after new Asian pop category award introduced

BTS has decided not to submit entries for the 2027 Grammy Awards, despite being a five-time nominee across categories like Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year, and Best Music Video, after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Irish singer, musician Glen Hansard killed in motorbike crash at 56

Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard, who starred in the 1991 cult film "The Commitments", died on Wednesday, his agent said, with reports suggesting he was killed in a motorcycle crash.