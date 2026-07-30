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NEWS

Kwai Chung Plaza shopkeepers welcome police arrests as order returns

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Kwai Chung Plaza shopkeepers are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested five youths over threats that had disrupted business in the mall for months.

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The arrests came following reports of youth gangs gathering to harass passersby and businesses throughout the shopping center.

The five suspects, aged 18 to 21, were arrested on Monday after allegedly making threats outside an eatery on the third floor.

During a site visit on Thursday by Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, many shop owners said the police action had put a stop to the disturbances, finally allowing them to resume normal business operations.

Among them was Yam, who runs a beverage shop in the "TOP World" section of the mall. He recalled that the youth gang would gather in the back alley after school to smoke and chat, often staying for about two hours at a time.

“They didn't come in to cause trouble, but their loud noise scared off some customers,” he said.

Following complaints from nearby shop owners and increased police patrols, Yam noted that the gang had recently disappeared, bringing peace back to the mall.

Lo, who has been running a sushi store in the area for over a decade, stated that youth gang gatherings had surged in recent months, sometimes drawing up to a dozen teenagers at once.

"They mainly make noise, swear, and smoke in the back stairwell, which prompted complaints to management, but the security guards' warnings were often ignored," Lo said, adding that the situation only improved after police stepped up their patrols.

In response to inquiries from Sing Tao Daily on Wednesday, police reaffirmed that they have been closely monitoring public order in the district after noticing youths gathering in the area to harass residents and businesses.

Authorities stated they have stepped up both uniformed and plainclothes patrols while gathering intelligence and conducting ongoing tactical analysis.

Kwai Chung Plaza

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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