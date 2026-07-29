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NEWS

Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Two mainland women have been arrested in a joint operation for allegedly working as unlicensed tour guides in Tsim Sha Tsui and West Kowloon.

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The arrests follow a joint two-day operation by the Immigration Department and the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) targeting illegal employment and unregulated tourism activities.

During the operation, the two mainland women were arrested for engaging in unauthorized tour guide work in Hong Kong, violating their conditions of stay.

The TIA is also conducting investigations into the suspects for suspected breaches of the Travel Industry Ordinance, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

The authorities advised mainland tourists to confirm that their tour is organized by a legally qualified travel agent and handled by a licensed Hong Kong travel agent before visiting Hong Kong.

To protect tourists' rights and interests, visitors are also encouraged to check and verify the details of licensed operators on the official TIA website.

Under the Travel Industry Ordinance, carrying on business as a travel agent in Hong Kong, or providing tour guide or leader services without a valid license, constitutes an offense.

Travel agents face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and up to two years' imprisonment upon conviction. Unlicensed tour guides or escorts face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and up to one year in jail.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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