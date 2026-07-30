John Lee concludes three days of policy talks with Council of Advisers

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has concluded three consecutive days of working luncheons with his Council of Advisers to gather crucial feedback for both the city’s upcoming 2026 Policy Address and its historic first Five-Year Plan.

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The meetings, which took place from July 28 to 30, brought together prominent business and technology leaders to discuss strategic pathways for Hong Kong’s long-term development.

Among the attendees were two newly appointed council members: Dr. Sun Piaoyang, chairman of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, and Xu Tao, founder and chief executive officer of StarFive Semiconductor Technology, both of whom traveled to Hong Kong to participate in the discussions.

A strategic roadmap for future growth

During the sessions, Lee emphasized the necessity of adopting a long-term perspective and formulating systematic strategies to navigate a highly competitive external environment and rapid technological changes.

Under his leadership, the Hong Kong government is currently drafting its first Five-Year Plan, which will run in alignment with the annual Policy Address.

Moving forward, each yearly Policy Address will function as a progress report on the implementation of this broader five-year strategy as Hong Kong seeks to align itself with the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan.

Council members expressed strong confidence in Hong Kong's future, noting that the city's unique position under the "one country, two systems" framework allows it to benefit from mainland China's robust backing while remaining deeply connected to global markets.

They agreed that by leveraging its status as a premier international hub and expanding its high-caliber talent pool, Hong Kong can successfully serve as both a vital connector and a high-value-adding partner for national and global development.

Focusing on economics, technology, and partnerships

The three days of extensive discussions were organized around core pillars of growth.

The first focused on sustaining economic momentum, with a particular emphasis on reinforcing Hong Kong’s established leadership in finance, shipping, and trade.

Advisers also explored how to accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis to serve as a primary engine for new, high-tech industrial forces.

The second area of focus centered on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Discussions revolved around modernizing traditional industries, nurturing emerging sectors, and investing in future technologies to establish the city as a leading international innovation hub.

Finally, the council addressed regional and global collaborations. Members debated strategies to deepen integration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, enhance participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, and expand international exchanges to cement Hong Kong's role as the main gateway for China's high-level opening to the world.

Preparing for the final policy launch

Lee expressed his gratitude to the council members, describing them as distinguished leaders whose international experience and forward-looking insights provide invaluable references for the government's planning.

The high-level luncheons were also attended by several top government officials, including Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, Acting Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, and other key department heads.

Both Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address are scheduled for official release later this year, following the launch of public consultations last month.

Originally established by the Chief Executive in 2023, the advisory council serves to identify strategic opportunities for Hong Kong in the evolving global landscape, with secretariat support provided by the Chief Executive's Policy Unit.