More details emerge in brutal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack that left young entrepreneur on life support

More harrowing details have emerged surrounding a violent attack at an upstairs bar in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a 32-year-old local entrepreneur remains in critical condition after deciding to stay behind for drinks after a birthday party had wrapped up.

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Tragic turn of events as post-party drinks end in violence

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Isaac Yeung, had initially attended a male friend's birthday celebration at a venue along Cameron Road on Saturday night. The gathering hosted around 30 guests, but as the party wound down toward 10:00 p.m., most attendees began to leave.

Eager to keep the night going, Isaac stayed behind with a small group of friends to continue drinking into the early hours of Sunday morning, even as a Typhoon Signal No. 8 was in force.

Shortly after midnight, a dispute reportedly broke out between Isaac, who was slightly tipsy, and patrons at a neighboring table who are suspected of having triad ties.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a vicious group attack, with the assailants targeting Isaac's head and beating him until he collapsed unconscious on the floor.

Devastating head trauma leaves victim on life support

The friends who were drinking with Isaac fled when the violence erupted, but returned shortly after to find him motionless and bleeding heavily from his head, prompting them to call emergency services.

Medical staff later revealed that Isaac suffered severe intracranial bleeding and extreme brain swelling from the trauma.

Portions of his brain stem have ceased functioning, leaving him entirely reliant on life-support equipment to maintain basic bodily functions.

Friends who visited Isaac at the hospital shared that his face and skull were heavily swollen and that his condition had nearly turned fatal multiple times over the past few days.

Outrage and fond memories for a talented consultant

Those close to Isaac remembered him as an energetic, bright, and highly skilled business consultant who was known for helping hundreds of struggling companies turn their fortunes around.

Distraught over the senseless attack on someone so positive and helpful, his network of friends has voiced deep grief and anger online, calling on law enforcement to swiftly apprehend every individual involved and show zero tolerance for gang-related violence.