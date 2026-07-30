logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

More details emerge in brutal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack that left young entrepreneur on life support

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

More harrowing details have emerged surrounding a violent attack at an upstairs bar in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a 32-year-old local entrepreneur remains in critical condition after deciding to stay behind for drinks after a birthday party had wrapped up.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tragic turn of events as post-party drinks end in violence

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Isaac Yeung, had initially attended a male friend's birthday celebration at a venue along Cameron Road on Saturday night. The gathering hosted around 30 guests, but as the party wound down toward 10:00 p.m., most attendees began to leave. 

Eager to keep the night going, Isaac stayed behind with a small group of friends to continue drinking into the early hours of Sunday morning, even as a Typhoon Signal No. 8 was in force.

Shortly after midnight, a dispute reportedly broke out between Isaac, who was slightly tipsy, and patrons at a neighboring table who are suspected of having triad ties. 

The confrontation quickly escalated into a vicious group attack, with the assailants targeting Isaac's head and beating him until he collapsed unconscious on the floor.

Devastating head trauma leaves victim on life support

The friends who were drinking with Isaac fled when the violence erupted, but returned shortly after to find him motionless and bleeding heavily from his head, prompting them to call emergency services. 

Medical staff later revealed that Isaac suffered severe intracranial bleeding and extreme brain swelling from the trauma. 

Portions of his brain stem have ceased functioning, leaving him entirely reliant on life-support equipment to maintain basic bodily functions.

Friends who visited Isaac at the hospital shared that his face and skull were heavily swollen and that his condition had nearly turned fatal multiple times over the past few days.

Outrage and fond memories for a talented consultant

Those close to Isaac remembered him as an energetic, bright, and highly skilled business consultant who was known for helping hundreds of struggling companies turn their fortunes around. 

Distraught over the senseless attack on someone so positive and helpful, his network of friends has voiced deep grief and anger online, calling on law enforcement to swiftly apprehend every individual involved and show zero tolerance for gang-related violence.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee concludes three days of policy talks with Council of Advisers
NEWS
5 mins ago
Five Guys closes third outlet in six months, leaving just six in HK
NEWS
6 mins ago
Kwai Chung Plaza shopkeepers welcome police arrests as order returns
NEWS
27 mins ago
Hong Kong police sign MOU with South Korea to step up cross-border crime cooperation
NEWS
37 mins ago
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui (5th right) visited Hong Kong Baptist University on Wednesday to learn about its latest developments in creative arts, art technology and sports science.
Rosanna Law tours HKBU creative arts and sports facilities
NEWS
1 hour ago
High Court judge Wilson Chan declines to comment on early retirement over plagiarism
NEWS
1 hour ago
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Adventist Hospital reports increase in mainland patients seeking premium care
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKSTP partner firm becomes city’s first recognised stem cell production facility
NEWS
5 hours ago
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
29-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Nine wet days ahead as AI models flag four tropical systems
NEWS
29-07-2026 17:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.