High Court judge Wilson Chan declines to comment on early retirement over plagiarism

High Court judge Wilson Chan Ka-shun handled a drug-trafficking case on Thursday ahead of his early retirement on Friday following repeated cases of judicial plagiarism.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As he left the High Court building with fellow judges Thomas Au Hing-cheung and Anderson Chow Ka-ming, Chan declined to answer questions from reporters about whether he had been pressured to retire early or whether his workload had played a role, saying only that he had no comment.

Chan sentenced a Taiwanese man to 12 years and four months in prison for trafficking 890 grams of cocaine at Hong Kong International Airport in August 2019.

In passing sentence, Chan took into account the quantity of drugs involved and the cross-border element of the offence. He also granted the standard one-third discount for the defendant’s early guilty plea to an alternative charge of conspiracy to traffic dangerous drugs. Two other defendants in the case had previously been acquitted by a jury.

Chan’s early retirement was requested by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung after he was found to have committed plagiarism in his judgments at least five times in recent years.

The Judiciary previously stated that appropriate arrangements would be made to minimize any operational disruptions and ensure court business continues smoothly.