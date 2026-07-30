Rosanna Law tours HKBU creative arts and sports facilities

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui visited Hong Kong Baptist University on Wednesday to learn about its latest developments in creative arts, art technology and sports science.

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The government delegation was received by HKBU president and vice-chancellor Alex Wai Ping-kong and other senior university officials.

Wai introduced the university’s strategic plans for teaching, research, knowledge transfer and the application of technology, highlighting projects in creative arts, art technology and sports science.

Law and the delegation toured the Jockey Club Campus of Creativity, including the Jockey Club White Box Experimental Space and Studio 5.

Rosanna Law and the guests tour the prime teaching and research facilities at HKBU’s Jockey Club Campus of Creativity.

Rosanna Law learns about the education and research functions and application scenarios of the Jockey Club White Box Experimental Space at HKBU.

School of Creative Arts dean Johnny Poon Ming-lun briefed the visitors on how the facilities support education and research in art, film and the creative industries.

He also outlined the university’s collaboration with industry partners to promote interdisciplinary development, train creative talent and support innovation in the arts sector.

The delegation later visited the HKBU Visualization Research Centre and experienced what the university describes as the world’s first 360-degree three-dimensional immersive interactive cinema.

The cinema was developed under the Future Cinema Systems: Next-Generation Art Technologies project, which is supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission’s Innovation and Technology Support Programme.

Since the project was launched in 2022, the technology has been used in several art initiatives.

They include Fly Me There, an exhibition jointly presented by HKBU and the Airport Authority Hong Kong in 2024 that allowed visitors at Hong Kong International Airport to explore the cultural heritage of eight countries through an immersive experience.

Rosanna Law experiences the world’s first 360-degree 3D Immersive Interactive Cinema at HKBU Visualization Research Centre.

The system is also featured in two installations at Tai Kwun: Wayne McGregor: On The Other Earth, co-produced by HKBU, Hong Kong Ballet and London-based Studio Wayne McGregor, and HKBU’s interactive work eMBody—everybody in motion.

The group also toured the Centre for Exercise Science and Medicine, which opened in April.

Equipped with sports science and medical research facilities, the center focuses on elite sports performance, sports medicine and public health.

It is the first institution in Hong Kong and the third in the country to be recognized by the International Federation of Sports Medicine as a Collaborating Centre of Sports Medicine. It is among 31 such centers worldwide.

The delegation was briefed on HKBU’s research and technological developments in sports science and sports medicine.

The university said it would continue using its strengths in education, research, innovation and knowledge transfer to support Hong Kong’s cultural, creative and sports industries, as well as the city’s development as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange.

