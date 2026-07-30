logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Youth suicide rate hits decade high despite overall decline

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Suicide deaths among Hong Kong children and young people rose by more than 30 percent last year, pushing the rate for those aged 19 or below to its highest level in nearly a decade even as the citywide figure fell to a six-year low.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Provisional Coroner’s Court figures cited by The Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong showed 1,019 suicide deaths in 2025. The overall rate fell from 15.1 per 100,000 people in 2024 to 13.57, the lowest since 2020.

Among those aged 19 or below, deaths rose from 35 to 47, an increase of more than 30 percent. The suicide rate for the age group climbed to 4.72 per 100,000, the highest in nearly 10 years. Young people were the only age group to record a significant increase.

The organization’s suicide crisis intervention center handled 1,147 cases last year, including 228 involving people aged 19 or below. Male help-seekers outnumbered females by two to one.

Family problems accounted for 29.4 percent of the youth cases, followed by mental health concerns at 20.2 percent and interpersonal difficulties at 17.1 percent.

People aged 70 or above continued to record the highest number and rate, with 257 deaths and 21.1 cases per 100,000 people. Despite remaining the most affected age group, its rate fell for a fourth consecutive year to a near-decade low.

Suicide rates generally declined among people aged 20 to 69, with the rate among those aged 40 to 49 falling by more than 27 percent.

The organization noted that Hong Kong’s crude suicide rate remained above the World Health Organization’s latest global age-standardized estimate of 8.9 per 100,000. However, the two figures are calculated differently and are not directly comparable.

The Samaritan Befrienders urged the government to expand its three-tier emergency mechanism to include suicide-prevention organizations, improve the collection of student suicide data and allocate more resources to family therapy.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Water supply restored in four Tuen Mun estates after burst pipe outage
NEWS
16 mins ago
Night Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
24 mins ago
New Huanggang Port moves closer to welcoming travelers
NEWS
57 mins ago
John Lee concludes three days of policy talks with Council of Advisers
NEWS
1 hour ago
Five Guys closes third outlet in six months, leaving just six in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Kwai Chung Plaza shopkeepers welcome police arrests as order returns
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong police sign MOU with South Korea to step up cross-border crime cooperation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui (5th right) visited Hong Kong Baptist University on Wednesday to learn about its latest developments in creative arts, art technology and sports science.
Rosanna Law tours HKBU creative arts and sports facilities
NEWS
2 hours ago
More details emerge in brutal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack that left young entrepreneur on life support
NEWS
3 hours ago
High Court judge Wilson Chan declines to comment on early retirement over plagiarism
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
6 hours ago
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
29-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.