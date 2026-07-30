Five Guys closes third outlet in six months, leaving just six in HK

US burger chain Five Guys has closed its Tsuen Wan outlet at Citywalk, with the store shuttered and workers seen clearing the premises during normal business hours on Thursday (Jul 30).

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The outlet has also been removed from Five Guys’ official store list, confirming its closure. The move leaves the chain with only six outlets in Hong Kong, including branches in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, Wan Chai and Kwun Tong.

A netizen shared a photo of the closed outlet on social media, showing the shutters down with boxes and items piled inside. Several staff members and workers were seen clearing the shop, prompting online discussions about the closure.

Third closure in six months as diners criticize prices

Some netizens said they were not surprised by the closure, citing the chain’s high prices and saying its food had failed to appeal to local diners. Others pointed to Tsuen Wan’s competitive dining scene, saying the outlet faced intense competition in the area.

Some residents also claimed the restaurant had struggled with low foot traffic, with only a handful of customers seen there on regular days.

The Tsuen Wan closure follows two other shutdowns by Five Guys in Hong Kong. Its large Russell Street outlet in Causeway Bay closed in May, while its North Point branch quietly ceased operations late last year.

Facing a challenging dining market and high rental costs, Five Guys previously launched a rare HK$99 set meal promotion in Hong Kong in an attempt to attract customers.

The latest closure has also revived discussion of entrepreneur Chung Pak-sing’s previous criticism of the brand’s pricing, in which he described Five Guys as an “IQ tax”.