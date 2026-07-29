Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death

Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi will make her first public appearance since the death of her former father-in-law Patrick Tse Yin, appearing as a guest performer at Kaho Lee Ho’s Hong Kong Coliseum concert finale on Thursday night (Jul 30).

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The 29-year-old singer, who has developed his career in mainland China, is holding his first Hong Kong Coliseum concerts as part of the two-night Kaho Lee Live at Hong Kong Coliseum 2026 on Wednesday (Jul 29) and Thursday.

Cheung had kept a low profile following Tse’s death earlier this month. She was recently spotted at Beijing airport wearing an all-black outfit, but had not made any public appearances.

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Cheung will return to work on Thursday night as the finale guest at Lee’s debut Hong Kong Coliseum concert.

The performance will mark her first public appearance since Tse’s passing and her return to the Hong Kong Coliseum stage after her last appearance there in August 2025, when she performed as a guest at singer Terence Lam’s concert.

Cheung rehearsed for weeks ahead of performance

Cheung, who released several popular Cantopop songs in the 2000s, announced in May that she had joined Warner Music China, marking her return to the music industry.

She had agreed to perform at Lee’s concert earlier and began preparing for the show weeks ago. She reportedly spent time in the recording studio three weeks ago for vocal training and rehearsals.

Cheung and Nicholas Tse resume work after family loss

Following Patrick Tse’s death, both Cheung and her former husband Nicholas Tse Ting-fung have returned to work.

Nicholas Tse performed at a concert in Qingdao last week, following his father’s belief that “the show must go on.”

Cheung will also resume her public activities with her upcoming appearance, supporting a younger artist in the music industry.