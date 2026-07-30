Water supply restored in four Tuen Mun estates after burst pipe outage

Four residential estates in Tuen Mun have had their mains water supply restored after days of disruptions caused by a burst water pipe, the Water Supplies Department announced on Thursday.

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Supply to Villa Tiara, Hin Fat Estate, Handsome Court, and Alpine Garden gradually returned to normal starting at 6pm following emergency repairs by engineering teams.

The department deployed around 70 workers to set up more than 10 temporary water supply points near the affected estates. It also dispatched two water trucks and over 30 temporary water tanks to ensure an adequate supply, while a dedicated task force delivered bottled water directly to residents in need.

Only a small number of residents had to fetch water from the temporary supply points during the outage.

The department expressed its gratitude to the Tuen Mun District Office, the Housing Department, district council members, and estate management offices for their coordination in ensuring the smooth completion of the repair work. It also thanked affected residents for their patience and understanding.

The Housing Department provided emergency support alongside local Care Teams to distribute bottled water and help transport fresh water to households requiring extra assistance in Hin Fat Estate. The number of temporary water tanks in the estate was increased from four to 13, and a water truck was stationed on-site.

Estate management and engineering staff checked the water quality in both the ground and rooftop storage tanks of Hin Fat House. They also cleaned the building’s pipe strainers before restarting the pumps to ensure clean water was delivered to residents.

The Water Supplies Department advised residents that, during the initial phase of restoration, water from taps may appear milky white or slightly cloudy due to trapped air bubbles in the pipes.

Officials recommended that residents remove tap strainers and let the water run for a few minutes until it clears, or allow it to stand in a container until the bubbles dissipate.