Hong Kong police sign MOU with South Korea to step up cross-border crime cooperation

The Hong Kong Police Force and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen strategic ties and boost cooperation on cross-border crime and professional training.

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The agreement was signed during a delegation visit to Seoul led by Hong Kong Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming between July 28 and July 29.

The delegation visited the KNPA's Human Resources Development Institute and the Korean National Police University on July 28 to learn about the latest developments in police training, leadership development, and professional education, as well as to exchange experiences on talent development and modern policing management.

The group then met with Acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-sung on July 29 to discuss mutual law enforcement concerns and explore further cooperation, after which Chow and Yoo formally signed the MOU covering joint efforts against transnational crimes.

The cooperation framework will cover joint operations targeting transnational crimes—including drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, and money laundering—while fostering intelligence exchange, capacity building, and professional training.

The Hong Kong Police Force stated that the agreement signals both sides' commitment to tackling emerging crime trends and is expected to strengthen public safety and crime-fighting capabilities. The partnership will also leverage joint networks to build a broader platform for law enforcement cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

To gain insights into local policing developments, the delegation also visited the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and its cybercrime investigation units, where they learned about strategies for combatting technology crimes and emerging cyber threats.

Both parties also shared experiences on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance law enforcement effectiveness.

The delegation is expected to conclude its visit and depart for Hong Kong on Thursday evening.