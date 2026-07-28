Morning Recap - July 28, 2026

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FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop

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A ParknShop supermarket in Hung Hom has been found to have a rat infestation, with rodents seen feeding on vegetables and snacks inside the store late at night, prompting the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to inspect the premises and issue statutory orders.

KMB bus and police car collide on Tuen Mun Road, no injuries

A KMB bus collided with a police car on Tuen Mun Road on Monday morning, with no injuries reported, police said.

Police investigate suspicious fire at Wong Tai Sin estate

Police are investigating a suspected arson after a curtain hanging on a flat door was found to have caught fire two days earlier at Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin.

Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs

A 38-year-old man was attacked by a group of five men armed with knives and iron bars in Tin Shui Wai on Monday night, police said.

Customs busts illicit cigarette storage centre in Tsuen Wan hotel, 2 arrested

Hong Kong Customs raided a hotel in Tsuen Wan on Monday, seizing about 250,000 suspected illicit cigarettes worth about HK$1.1 million and arresting two men, authorities said.

Sea and air search launched after possible person seen floating off Tsing Yi

A search operation is underway after reports of a human-shaped object floating in the sea near Container Terminal 9 in Tsing Yi on Monday night.

World/China News

Romania expels Russian embassy employee over drones

Romania on Monday ordered a Russian embassy employee expelled from the NATO member bordering Ukraine as "a firm response" to drones repeatedly breaching the country's airspace.

Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed at the Romanian Foreign Ministry. Reuters

4 Chinese nationals among dead in Papua New Guinea boat capsize

Four Chinese nationals were among those killed when a small boat capsized off the coast of Lihir Island in Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province, the Chinese embassy said on Sunday.

Xiaomi AI lead Luo Fuli among 35 young Chinese innovators reshaping tech, MIT Technology Review says

Luo Fuli, the founder of Xiaomi's MiMo large language model and dubbed an "AI prodigy," has been named to MIT Technology Review's 2025 "Innovators Under 35" China list in the "Pioneer" category.

Market

Wall Street ends mixed as investors focus on tech earnings

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Sports

2 HK women foil fencers advance to World Championship last 32

Hong Kong women's foil representatives Daphne Chan and Janelle Leung both advanced to the round of 32 at the Kerry Fencing World Championships 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo on Monday, gaining valuable experience against top-ranked opponents on home soil.

Daphne Chan (left) and Janelle Leung both advanced to the round of 32

Editorial

The limits of ideology: why cost-of-living shock is eroding Takaichi's mandate

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has entered a sharp downward trajectory, with her cabinet approval ratings slipping below 50 percent for the first time across major media surveys.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

China enters new frontier with rocket reuse | Fongmula | Francis Fong

China's tech and aerospace sectors are abuzz following a milestone breakthrough in reusable space technology. The nation's Long March 10B carrier rocket completed its maiden flight from Hainan, marking the world's first successful controlled maritime recovery of a rocket's first stage using an innovative net system.

A living canvas: finding stillness in the swimming light of Nishikigoi Koi | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There is a specific kind of silence that only exists when you leave the city behind and let the rural air take over. It is not an empty silence, but one filled with the softest sounds: a breeze moving through the trees and the steady, rhythmic splash of water in a stone pond.