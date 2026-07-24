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EDITORIAL

The limits of ideology: why cost-of-living shock is eroding Takaichi’s mandate

EDITORIAL
53 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has entered a sharp downward trajectory, with her cabinet approval ratings slipping below 50 percent for the first time across major media surveys. While her nationalist core remains stable, this downward trend marks a steep fall from the 70 percent approval high she enjoyed following the Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in the February general election. The rapid erosion of her political honeymoon underscores a widening disconnect between her administration’s ideological priorities and the pressing economic anxieties of ordinary Japanese households.

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The primary driver behind this public disillusionment is the mounting cost-of-living crisis. Despite campaign pledges to tame inflation and temporarily suspend the consumption tax on food, voters increasingly view the government’s fiscal response as sluggish and inadequate. Global energy shocks stemming from the United States-Iran war and the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz have sent imported fuel and basic commodity prices soaring. Compounded by persistent yen depreciation and rising borrowing costs, household purchasing power across Japan is taking a severe, unprecedented beating.

Ideological battles versus economic realities

Rather than concentrating her political capital on immediate economic relief, Takaichi has prioritized deeply divisive social and cultural agendas. Her push to overhaul the Imperial Household Law – reinforcing strict patrilineal succession by allowing the adoption of distant male royal branches while explicitly barring women from inheriting the Chrysanthemum Throne – has sparked significant public pushback. Polling consistently shows that a majority of Japanese voters favor open discussions on female succession, leaving her administration looking increasingly out of touch with contemporary social sentiment.

Simultaneously, Takaichi faces intense internal friction within her governing coalition. Relations with her junior partner, the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, degenerated into a bitter parliamentary gridlock over a JIP-backed bill to designate Osaka as Japan’s secondary capital – a core condition of their initial coalition agreement. Although the bill eventually passed through the National Diet, granting Takaichi a brief reprieve before parliament reconvenes, the bitter political drama exposed deep structural fractures within the governing conservative bloc.

Supermajorities and constitutional ambition

Even though the LDP commands a formidable supermajority in the Lower House, Takaichi still requires JIP’s cooperation to achieve her signature geopolitical ambition: amending Article 9 of the nation’s constitution to explicitly authorize the Japan Self-Defense Forces to participate in foreign military engagements. However, traditional LDP faction leaders heavily resent the significant policy concessions surrendered to the Osaka-based party to pass the secondary capital legislation, threatening future legislative cohesion.

Ultimately, Takaichi’s administration remains structurally secure, insulated by a fractured opposition camp and a broader rightward shift in Japanese national security discourse. Yet, relying on traditional nationalist rhetoric and an unyielding “work-work-work” ethos will not cure Japan’s underlying economic stagnation. To reverse her declining popularity and navigate a volatile global environment, Takaichi must pivot from ideological battles toward concrete structural reform – modernizing Japan’s industrial base, easing household pressure, and aggressively positioning the nation to capture the transformative efficiencies of the global artificial intelligence revolution.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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