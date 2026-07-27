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NEWS

Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August

NEWS
38 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Japan’s popular lifestyle retailer LOFT is set to open its first Hong Kong store at MOKO in Mong Kok East in August.

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A yellow-and-black hoarding bearing the words "Opening in August" has been spotted at a shop unit inside the mall, suggesting that the Japanese retailer will officially open next month.

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, LOFT has begun recruiting sales assistants online, suggesting preparations for the opening are underway.

The Hong Kong launch is being handled by YAICHI, the local distributor behind another Japanese lifestyle brand, 3COINS, which recently opened in Hong Kong.

According to online recruitment advertisements, LOFT is hiring full-time sales assistants with a monthly salary of HK$15,000 to HK$16,000.

Their duties include answering customer enquiries, introducing product features, arranging merchandise displays and maintaining store cleanliness.

LOFT is one of Japan’s best-known lifestyle retailers and a popular shopping destination for Hong Kong travelers visiting Japan.

The brand operated more than 177 physical stores across Japan as of May 2025, offering a wide range of products including stationery, beauty products, kitchenware and creative lifestyle goods.

Known for its stylish displays and unique product selection, LOFT has built a loyal customer base over the years.

The brand previously entered the Hong Kong market in the 1990s, opening a store at Pacific Place in Admiralty in 1990. The store operated until June 30, 2011, when it closed together with Seibu Department Store's Admiralty branch.

LOFT also opened a branch at The Park Lane Hong Kong in Causeway Bay in 1994, although it closed after a relatively short period.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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