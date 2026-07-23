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Customs busts illicit cigarette storage centre in Tsuen Wan hotel, 2 arrested

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs raided a hotel in Tsuen Wan on Monday, seizing about 250,000 suspected illicit cigarettes worth about HK$1.1 million and arresting two men, authorities said.

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Following intelligence analysis, officers raided the hotel and found two rooms being used for processing and storing illicit cigarettes. Customs seized the cigarettes along with a large number of luggage bags. The two men, aged 45 and 48, both unemployed, are being detained for investigation.

Customs believes the syndicate was using the hotel rooms as a distribution point to repackage and supply cigarettes to the local market or for transshipment. Further arrests are possible.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing in illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of a HK$2 million fine and seven years imprisonment.

Customs illicit cigarettes Tsuen Wan hotel raid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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