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WORLD

Romania expels Russian embassy employee over drones

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed at the Romanian Foreign Ministry. Reuters
Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed at the Romanian Foreign Ministry. Reuters

Romania on Monday ordered a Russian embassy employee expelled from the NATO member bordering Ukraine as "a firm response" to drones repeatedly breaching the country's airspace.

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Russia denounced the move and warned it "will not go unanswered".

Romania shot down three drones on three consecutive days at the end of last week, with a new drone incursion reported by the country's defence ministry on Monday as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Romania on Monday summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev.

Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed. Reuters
Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed. Reuters

In the meeting, it notified Lipayev "of the decision to declare a member of the Russian Federation's mission in Bucharest undesirable, with the requirement that he leave Romanian territory within five days," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lipayev was also shown fragments of the first drone that was shot down on Friday by an F-16 fighter jet.

An investigation identified the drone as a Russian "Shahed model", according to Romanian authorities.

Investigations into the two other drones shot down Saturday and Sunday are ongoing.

One of them also appeared "to be of Russian origin", a senior NATO military spokesperson said on Sunday.

Russia's foreign ministry, in a statement, said it "categorically rejects these baseless accusations", calling Romania's move "new staged propaganda".

"No proof of Russian origin of these drones has been presented," the statement said, adding criticism of Romania's "intolerable" support for Ukraine.

"This baseless expulsion of a Russian diplomat will not go unanswered," the ministry said.

Romania has seen dozens of airspace violations and drone crashes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In the latest airspace breach, a drone entered Romania's airspace briefly on Monday, the defence ministry said.

In the most serious incident, two people were hurt in May after a drone smashed into an apartment building in the city of Galati near the border with Ukraine.

AFP

RomaniaRussiaexpels embassy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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