17 arrested in East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation

Police and relevant departments arrested 17 people during a joint anti-illegal worker operation in East Kowloon on Monday, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon regional police tactical unit, Emergency Unit, and districts including Wong Tai Sin, Sau Mau Ping, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O raided multiple crime black spots under Operation CHAMPION.

Thirteen mainland Chinese men, two mainland Chinese women, one non-Chinese man and one local man aged between 16 and 62 were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay and aiding and abetting breach of conditions of stay. All are being detained for investigation.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, illegal immigrants, overstayers and others are prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. Employers hiring such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.