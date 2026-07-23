logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

17 arrested in East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Police and relevant departments arrested 17 people during a joint anti-illegal worker operation in East Kowloon on Monday, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the East Kowloon regional police tactical unit, Emergency Unit, and districts including Wong Tai Sin, Sau Mau Ping, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O raided multiple crime black spots under Operation CHAMPION.

Thirteen mainland Chinese men, two mainland Chinese women, one non-Chinese man and one local man aged between 16 and 62 were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay and aiding and abetting breach of conditions of stay. All are being detained for investigation.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, illegal immigrants, overstayers and others are prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. Employers hiring such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.

East Kowloon illegal workers joint operation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
ImmD raids Tung Chung estate, arrests 5 over illegal workers hired for renovation work
NEWS
23-07-2026 01:09 HKT
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
NEWS
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested
NEWS
23-06-2026 03:37 HKT
File Photo
Govt eyes railway-plus-property model for East Kowloon Smart Mass Transit System to attract bidders
NEWS
15-06-2026 15:04 HKT
Photo by ISD.
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
FINANCE
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
NEWS
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
Police and ImmD raid East Kowloon crime black spots, 10 arrested for illegal employment
NEWS
30-04-2026 01:08 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
NEWS
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Multi-agency operation in New Territories nets 17 in illegal worker, vice crackdown
NEWS
31-03-2026 05:03 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
NEWS
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
26-07-2026 19:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.