17 arrested in East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation

Read More
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested
23-06-2026 03:37 HKT
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT