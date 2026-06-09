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NEWS

Sea and air search launched after possible person seen floating off Tsing Yi

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A search operation is underway after reports of a human-shaped object floating in the sea near Container Terminal 9 in Tsing Yi on Monday night.

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Police received a report around 10pm and marine police vessels and a Government Flying Service helicopter were deployed to search the area. As of midnight, no trace had been found and the search continues.

Tsing Yi sea search possible drowning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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