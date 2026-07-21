Night Recap - July 21, 2026

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Hong Kong ranks sixth globally for university strength

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Hong Kong has risen to sixth globally for the strength of its universities while retaining 17th place overall in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 ranking.

Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions

The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial of a dispute involving shares linked to Nam Tai Electronics after finding that High Court judge Wilson Chan Ka-shun had copied almost 95 percent of his judgment from one side’s written submissions.

Final-day discounts draw book fair crowds, but sales remain weak

Final-day discounts drew crowds to the Hong Kong Book Fair on Tuesday, but exhibitors said sales remained disappointing as the seven-day event came to a close.

Hong Kong inflation holds at 2pc in June as utility costs surge

Hong Kong’s overall consumer prices rose 2 percent year on year in June, unchanged from the increase recorded in May, with electricity, gas and water posting the sharpest rise among major expenditure categories.

July rainfall already tops monthly average as cyclone threatens more downpours

Hong Kong’s rainfall so far this month has already exceeded the normal total for July, with a potential tropical cyclone expected to approach the city this weekend and bring another spell of heavy rain, a meteorologist said on Tuesday.

Business Today

Hong Kong's June CPI remains at 2 percent

Hong Kong's overall consumer price index in June rose 2 percent year on year, the same as it was in May, official data showed on Tuesday.

A Castle Peak Road site applies for hotel use, offering 299 units

Asset Chain's (0616) site at 646-648A Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan has submitted an application to the Town Planning Board for hotel use, with a future goal of converting it to a student hostel.

China's Zhongji Innolight to raise US$8 billion in Hong Kong listing, sources say

China's Zhongji Innolight, a manufacturer of optical transceivers, will launch a Hong Kong listing on Wednesday and is seeking to raise at least US$8 billion (HK$62.4 billion), according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports

The London Stock Exchange has unveiled plans to launch a night-time trading site in the first half of 2027, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the company.

China considers tighter export controls on AI models and chips, FT reports

Chinese authorities are considering tightening export controls on AI and semiconductor technologies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

World/China

China, Thailand eye deeper tech cooperation to drive 'prosperous shared future'

China and Thailand have pledged more cooperation in technology and innovation, including aligning policies in related sectors and expanding exchanges, according to a joint statement that emphasised a "prosperous shared future" between both nations.

Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south

U.S. forces bombed targets in southern Iran overnight after President Donald Trump said Tehran would pay dearly for the deaths of American soldiers, while Iran targeted U.S. sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Diamond smile: Singapore jails man for gem in mouth theft

A Singapore court sentenced an Indian tourist to more than two years in jail over a failed bid to steal a diamond by hiding it in his accomplice's mouth.

New UK PM Burnham stamps authority with cabinet shakeup

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham took power Monday, purging the cabinet of his predecessor's loyalists as he promised a 10-year plan to ease cost-of-living pressures and signalled a tilt to the left.

US seeks to limit key materials from China, others in defense supply chains

The United States is pushing to make it tougher for defense contractors to get waivers for critical minerals and other materials from China and certain foreign suppliers, with an order President Donald Trump signed Monday.