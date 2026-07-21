Hong Kong Book Fair attracts 990,000 visitors despite rainy start

The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair attracted 990,000 visitors as the seven-day event concluded on Tuesday (Jul 21), with organizers saying the annual event remained popular despite heavy rain during its opening days.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Book Fair was held alongside the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, attracting more than 770 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

The Book Fair featured more than 600 events under the theme “Reading the World: Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys”, including seminars, author sessions and cultural activities held at the exhibition venue and across the city.

HKTDC deputy executive director Jenny Koo said visitors remained enthusiastic despite heavy rain in the first few days, with attendance picking up over the weekend as people purchased books and took part in cultural events.

A visitor survey commissioned by the organizer found that average spending at this year’s Book Fair was HK$923, while 85 percent of respondents used electronic payment methods during their visit.

Buying new books was the main reason for attending the fair, with 45 percent of respondents citing it as their purpose, followed by purchasing discounted books at 43 percent and experiencing the atmosphere of an international book fair at 23 percent.

Fiction was the most popular reading category among respondents, followed by literature and comics, according to the survey.

The fair also featured discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing, with industry representatives exploring copyright issues and opportunities in the AI era.