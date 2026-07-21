Tsing Yi boy hospitalized after almost swallowing rat poison

A two-year-old boy was hospitalized on Tuesday after a suspected rat poison ingestion in Tsing Yi. Fortunately, he is currently in stable condition.

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The incident occurred around 11.51am when police received a report from a resident at On Ching House, Cheung On Estate, that her two-year-and-eight-month-old grandson may have mistaken rat poison for jelly.

Emergency services arrived to find the boy conscious and rushed him to Princess Margaret Hospital for examination, accompanied by his grandparent.

It is understood that the 68-year-old grandmother grew concerned after hearing the boy say "jelly" and watching him try to climb onto the windowsill where she had placed a packet of rat poison for disposal.

After medical examination and toxicology tests, doctors confirmed no signs of ingestion, but the boy is being kept in hospital for observation.

Police have classified the case as a "request for assistance."