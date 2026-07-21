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NEWS

Winning numbers drawn for $100m Mark Six Summer Snowball

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The winning numbers for tonight’s historic Mark Six Summer Snowball have been drawn, revealing the combination of 1, 6, 37, 41, 45, and 47, with the number 8 selected as the special number. 

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This crucial announcement marks the climax of a city-wide lottery fever generated by the Hong Kong Jockey Club's special holiday pool addition of HK$75 million. 

With a single winning HK$10 ticket estimated to take home a staggering HK$100 million grand prize, tonight's draw has officially set a new all-time payout record for the annual summer event.

The massive scale of the jackpot triggered an unprecedented rush at betting stations across Hong Kong, driving the total turnover past an impressive HK$240 million.

Millions of hopeful residents participated in the draw, eagerly awaiting the results in hopes of securing the historic, life-changing payout.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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