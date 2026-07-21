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Over 1,000 cyclists launch massive 1.2 million-kilometer charity challenge to celebrate HK’s milestone anniversary

NEWS
8 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation has officially launched a massive, high-tech cycling campaign with the ambitious goal of collectively riding 1.2 million kilometers—equivalent to circling the globe thirty times—to promote health, community unity, and to kick off celebrations ahead of the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.

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Government pledges deeper investment in cycling

Speaking at the grand launching ceremony, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to professionalizing and popularizing cycling across the territory.

She noted that cycling has matured significantly in Hong Kong, earning its status as a Tier A elite sport at the Hong Kong Sports Institute and producing local athletes who consistently achieve outstanding results in international competitions.

With the city's cycling track network becoming increasingly comprehensive and the widespread availability of stationary bikes in fitness centers, the sport has successfully integrated into the daily lives of residents.

Law expressed hope that the four-week relay campaign, which invites participation from local residents, mainland neighbors in the Greater Bay Area, and tourists, will serve as a collective blessing for Hong Kong's upcoming milestone anniversary.

She also called upon more corporations and organizations to partner with the government to inject continuous vitality into the local sports sector, praising the co-organizing groups for their long-term sponsorship of outstanding young athletes.

A tech-driven initiative across the Greater Bay Area

To kick off the campaign, organizers have set up one hundred stationary smart-bikes at the Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui, which will remain open to the public until August 15.

The initiative features multiple competitive categories, including an eighteen-district endurance relay, corporate challenges, and a ten-kilometer individual time trial.

The top three winning teams will secure invitations to participate in the upcoming National Day celebrations.

The Chairman of the Shine Tak Foundation, Lam Kwok-hing, explained that a mobile cycling platform will tour all eighteen districts of Hong Kong, as well as the mainland cities of Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan, to encourage regional integration and participation from the wider Greater Bay Area.

Additionally, the airport authorities of Hong Kong and Shanghai are scheduled to host a parallel competition to support the event.

Lam emphasized that welcoming tourists to join the challenge allows visitors to experience Hong Kong's deep-rooted culture of green living, health, and community solidarity.

Community groups mobilize in force

The launch ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from key community organizations, including the Scout Association of Hong Kong, which has mobilized over one thousand members across its five regions to take part.

Assistant Chief Commissioner (New Territories Region) Cheryl Chan stated that their target is to individually complete forty thousand and seventy-five kilometers—the equivalent of one full rotation around the Earth.

During the inaugural challenge, the Junior Police Call representative team emerged victorious, securing the campaign's opening cup by being the first to cross the one-hundred-kilometer mark.

Participants expressed pride in representing their youth organization, noting that the collective effort and team spirit shown during the launch perfectly captured the passion and excitement surrounding the city's upcoming anniversary celebrations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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