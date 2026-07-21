20-year-old man arrested as 800 alternative smoking products seized

The Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office said on Tuesday (Jul 21) that it had arrested a 20-year-old man and seized about 800 suspected alternative smoking products during an operation targeting illegal online sales.

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The office, under the Department of Health, carried out the operation on Monday (Jul 20) under the codename Thunderstone. Officers, who regularly monitor both online and physical sales channels, identified the suspect, who was allegedly selling alternative smoking products online.

The office said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be laid if sufficient evidence is found.

Under Hong Kong's Import and Export Ordinance (Cap. 60), the import of alternative smoking products is prohibited. Offenders are liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and two years' imprisonment, or on conviction upon indictment to a maximum fine of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.

Separately, the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance (Cap. 371) prohibits the promotion, manufacture, sale and possession for commercial purposes of alternative smoking products. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months' imprisonment.