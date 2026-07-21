logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

20-year-old man arrested as 800 alternative smoking products seized

NEWS
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office said on Tuesday (Jul 21) that it had arrested a 20-year-old man and seized about 800 suspected alternative smoking products during an operation targeting illegal online sales.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The office, under the Department of Health, carried out the operation on Monday (Jul 20) under the codename Thunderstone. Officers, who regularly monitor both online and physical sales channels, identified the suspect, who was allegedly selling alternative smoking products online.

The office said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be laid if sufficient evidence is found.

Under Hong Kong's Import and Export Ordinance (Cap. 60), the import of alternative smoking products is prohibited. Offenders are liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and two years' imprisonment, or on conviction upon indictment to a maximum fine of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.

Separately, the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance (Cap. 371) prohibits the promotion, manufacture, sale and possession for commercial purposes of alternative smoking products. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months' imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police arrested suspect at border after businessman loses $117,000 Rolex in Yuen Long sex trap
NEWS
14 mins ago
Hong Kong ranks sixth globally for university strength
NEWS
1 hour ago
Youth gang on retro chopper bikes spark outrage after random metal-pelting attacks on pedestrian
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Yan Oi Tong to offer free Chinese medicine services to 9,000 seniors starting Oct
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong inflation holds at 2pc in June as utility costs surge
NEWS
1 hour ago
53-year-old HK woman dies after head-on crash in Hokkaido
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man reports suspected needle in shuttle bus seat at Ma On Shan mall
NEWS
2 hours ago
World Cup screenings lift restaurant and bar takings by 6pc
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Final-day discounts draw book fair crowds, but sales remain weak
NEWS
5 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.