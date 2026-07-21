logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths

NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) is closely monitoring a low-pressure system east of the Philippines that is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone and potentially threaten Hong Kong and the southern Chinese coast by this coming weekend, bringing severe squalls, thunderstorms, and rough ocean swells.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The approaching storm

Meteorological officials announced on Tuesday that the system is projected to develop over the next couple of days before entering the northern part of the South China Sea later this week.

The storm is expected to move generally toward the Guangdong coastline over the weekend, though its exact intensity and precise landfall location remain highly uncertain.

If the system gathers enough strength to be officially classified as a tropical storm, it will be named Noul, following the recently named storm Haishen, in accordance with the naming conventions for the western North Pacific and the South China Sea.

Conflicting AI predictions

Advanced global forecasting technologies are currently presenting conflicting scenarios regarding the storm's exact trajectory.

According to the Observatory's artificial intelligence weather platforms, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) AIFS model and traditional European supercomputers project a direct path toward Hong Kong, predicting the storm will come closest to the city on Sunday (Jul 26).

Conversely, other major AI prediction models, including Fengwu, Pangu, and Fuxi, suggest a more northerly route, indicating a potential landfall between Xiamen and Fuzhou in Fujian province on Saturday.

Despite these distinct disagreements in the ultimate destination, meteorologists note that all major forecasting models have shifted their projected tracks slightly northward compared to predictions made just a day prior.

Flood risks and local weather

Even if the storm takes an easterly track and makes landfall further up the coast—a scenario that typically lessens the destructive wind impact on the city—experts strongly caution against public complacency.

Spokesman for the Hong Kong Meteorological Society Leung Wing-mo warned during a morning radio broadcast that the extensive rainbands associated with the storm will inevitably sweep across the territory, guaranteeing significant and potentially hazardous rainfall for Hong Kong regardless of the cyclone's ultimate wind strength.

Weekend outlook

In the days leading up to the weekend threat, residents can expect a brief transition in the weather.

The HKO expects local showers to gradually diminish over the next two to three days as a subtropical ridge builds over the Guangdong coast, replacing the current cloudy conditions with sunny and very hot weather.

However, conditions are forecast to deteriorate rapidly from late Saturday into Sunday, with the return of unstable weather, widespread squally showers, thunderstorms, and significant ocean swells as the regional weather system approaches.

weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT
T1 to remain in force as Observatory assesses need for higher signal tomorrow
NEWS
02-07-2026 13:17 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
(File Photo)
Powerful thunderstorm band bears down on HK as scorching daytime heat gives way to unstable weekend
NEWS
25-06-2026 20:31 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
WORLD
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
TOPSHOT - A pedestrian holds a clipboard as he walks past the shadow of a worker installing a placard at the bottom of a hotel in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 23, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
WORLD
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
NEWS
18-06-2026 20:24 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours
NEWS
15-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.