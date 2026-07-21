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Police arrests suspect at border after businessman loses $117,000 Rolex in Yuen Long sex trap

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A mainland Chinese woman has been arrested at the border for allegedly stealing a luxury Rolex watch worth over HK$110,000 from a businessman who was lured into a Yuen Long apartment under the pretense of inexpensive sexual services.

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The crime took place on July 9 when a businessman in his fifties was walking along Tai Pei Tau Path in Yuen Long.

He was approached by a woman who offered him sexual services for a fee of HK$300.

Enticed by the proposition, the victim followed her to a unit inside a nearby walk-up building.

Once inside the apartment, the woman instructed the man to take a shower.

The victim left his personal belongings outside the bathroom, but upon returning, he discovered the woman had vanished.

He quickly checked his bag and realized that his Rolex watch, valued at approximately HK$117,000, was missing, prompting him to report the theft to the authorities immediately.

The Yuen Long Police District took over the case and heavily relied on a localized surveillance initiative known as Project SmartView.

By reviewing extensive closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area and conducting deep intelligence analysis, investigators were able to successfully track the suspect's movements and lock down her identity.

On July 20, police officers intercepted the 35-year-old mainland Chinese woman at the Lo Wu Control Point just as she was preparing to cross the border and leave Hong Kong. She was taken into custody and has been provisionally charged with one count of theft.

In the wake of the arrest, the Yuen Long police district issued a public advisory on social media to remind citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance against opportunistic criminals.

The authorities strongly cautioned the public against following strangers into private or secluded premises.

Furthermore, they emphasized that individuals should always ensure their highly valuable belongings, such as luxury watches, jewelry, and large amounts of cash, are kept securely when navigating unfamiliar environments.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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