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Police arrest 78 in anti-triad crackdown, including a racecourse betting syndicate

NEWS
56 mins ago
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Police have arrested 78 people in a two-week crackdown on triad-linked gambling, vice, and drug activities across Hong Kong Island, including a syndicate operating at the Happy Valley Racecourse.

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The operation, which ran from July 7 to July 20, dismantled four illegal gambling dens, raided 10 units used for illegal prostitution, and seized about HK$500,000 worth of drugs.

A total of 78 people were arrested—including 42 men and 36 women aged 16 to 68—with several having triad backgrounds.

The arrestees face charges including operating an unlawful gambling establishment, betting with bookmakers, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Among the busts was a triad-operated gambling establishment in North Point, where separate "mahjong" and "baccarat" zones were set up in a ground-floor residential unit of about 1,000 square feet.

Resembling a small casino, the venue reportedly offered meals and tea to attract nearby residents, generating about HK$400,000 in monthly revenue.

During the operation, police also dismantled an illegal betting syndicate operating inside the Happy Valley Racecourse following a complaint from the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Following an in-depth investigation, officers targeted and arrested seven people at the Happy Valley Racecourse on July 8.

Among the arrestees were one local man and six mainland men holding Two-Way Permits, who claimed to be businessmen, workers, security guards, or unemployed.

They were arrested on suspicion of promoting or facilitating bookmaking and betting with bookmakers. All have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police said the syndicate had been operating since last year, accepting bets via phone from remote viewing areas at the racecourse and placing them through illegal gambling websites.

It was added that the suspects had placed over HK$100,000 in bets on the first five races on the day of the arrest, but the total amount involved and whether a bigger syndicate is behind the operation are still under investigation.

As offshore betting sites offer higher payouts, sources said the syndicate exploited a time lag of just a few seconds to improve their odds of winning.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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