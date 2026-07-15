Morning Recap - July 15, 2026

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US man arrested at airport for fake bomb threat, found with stun gun and weapons

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A 47-year-old American man was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after falsely claiming his son's checked luggage contained a bomb in an attempt to stop a flight, police said.

Police bust fake London gold investment firm in Kwun Tong, arrest 9 over $3.7m scam

Police have dismantled a fraudulent London gold investment syndicate operating from a 1,500-square-foot office in Kwun Tong, arresting nine people who targeted victims who had previously lost money in London gold investments, authorities said on Tuesday.

France vs Spain World Cup semi-final draws 600 fans to Olympian City all-night viewing party

About 600 football fans gathered at Olympian City shopping mall in the early hours of Wednesday to watch the World Cup semi-final between France and Spain, with many arriving early in jerseys, flags and cheering gear to secure spots.

Hospital Authority appeals for urgent heart donation for 6-month-old baby

The Hospital Authority has issued an urgent appeal for a heart transplant for six-month-old baby Rufus, who is in critical condition at Hong Kong Children's Hospital's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit with dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

NS Files Decoded explores Tam Tak-chi case, jailed youth speaks of being 'brainwashed' with independence rhetoric

The third episode of the Security Bureau's five-part television series "National Security Files Decoded" aired on Tuesday, examining the Tam Tak-chi case with contributions from police, legislators and legal experts, including an interview with a young man imprisoned for rioting who said he had been "brainwashed" with pro-independence rhetoric.

World/China News

UAE says Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, in the latest escalation in the strategic waterway.

Japan builds first centralized intelligence agency since WWII amid Russia, China threats

Japan is establishing a centralized intelligence agency for the first time since World War II, seeking advice from Western allies including the US, Australia and Germany on technology, staffing and priorities, officials said.

File Photo/Reuters

Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say

Several people have died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, with a search for six missing persons ongoing, local authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

Trump steps back from Hormuz fee plan in favour of Gulf investment deals

U.S. President Donald Trump stepped back from a proposal to charge a 20% transit fee to guard the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway as part of the conflict with Iran, saying on Tuesday he would instead seek investment deals with Gulf states.

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500 and Nasdaq end higher on cool inflation data, solid bank earnings

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid rising Middle East tensions.

Sports

Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final

Spain snuffed out France's dream of a third World Cup triumph on Tuesday, taming their galaxy of forwards to win 2-0 and progress to a final against England or Argentina.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The geopolitical schism: why multilateral maneuvers fail to resolve the South China Sea impasse

On the 10th anniversary of the South China Sea arbitral tribunal award, 14 countries and the 27-nation European Union issued joint statements supporting the 2016 ruling and rejecting China's sweeping maritime claims. Beijing promptly reiterated its stance, dismissing the historical verdict as "illegal, null, and void." A closer look at the external signatories reveals a telling detail: Aside from the Philippines, which originally filed the case, none of them are actual claimants to the contested waters.

Opinion

Treasures of Hong Kong's cinematic heritage on show | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

The Hong Kong Film Archive is marking its 25th anniversary with a free exhibition that traces the city's cinematic heritage. "Hong Kong Film Archive Stories: Treasure Hunting for 25 Years" is being held at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin.

The opening ceremony of the 'Hong Kong Film Archive Stories: Treasure Hunting for 25 Years' exhibition.