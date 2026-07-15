logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan builds first centralized intelligence agency since WWII amid Russia, China threats

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Japan is establishing a centralized intelligence agency for the first time since World War II, seeking advice from Western allies including the US, Australia and Germany on technology, staffing and priorities, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made the agency a pillar of her efforts to shed post-war restrictions on defence and security, as Japan faces multiplying threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

Japan's intelligence system has long been fragmented, with defence officials, diplomats and police collecting information without sharing across departments, leaving the country vulnerable to espionage and foreign interference.

The new agency, with a budget of about US$407 million, is expected to be operational by December with an initial staff of hundreds, including software engineers, cybersecurity analysts and overseas liaisons.

Australia's ambassador to Japan, Andrew Shearer, said Japanese officials feel the country's intelligence capabilities have "been frozen in time for decades." The US has offered input on cyberdefence and countering industrial espionage, while Germany's BND intelligence chief recently visited Tokyo to discuss intelligence sharing.

The agency will coordinate the work of about 33,000 individuals across police, defence and foreign affairs ministries. A separate intelligence council, chaired by the prime minister, will serve as a central command centre.

The plan has drawn criticism from China and from some Japanese lawmakers who say the agency lacks oversight and runs counter to pacifist ideals, recalling the excesses of Imperial Japan's wartime Tokko police force.

Takaichi is building on the vision of her mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who sought to reverse WWII-era restrictions and make Japan a "normal" nation capable of protecting itself.

Japan intelligence agency national security

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
NS Files Decoded explores Tam Tak-chi case, jailed youth speaks of being 'brainwashed' with independence rhetoric
NEWS
5 hours ago
Boy, 16, arrested for spraying unknown liquid on JR train in Japan, 3 passengers ill
WORLD
13-05-2026 01:33 HKT
(File photo)
HK food licenses to include national security clauses by Sept
NEWS
07-04-2026 13:46 HKT
Japan to ban in-flight use of power banks from April after multiple fires
WORLD
19-02-2026 05:47 HKT
White paper helps review HK's national security duties: Henry Tang
NEWS
11-02-2026 01:23 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off Hokkaido coast
WORLD
15-01-2026 07:01 HKT
Photo taken from a Kyodo News airplane shows a collapsed road in Tohoku. Reuters
Japan issues unprecedented quake warning, cites risk of tremor killing up to 300,000
WORLD
10-12-2025 02:56 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Japanese firms sue US government to reclaim Trump tariffs
WORLD
04-12-2025 01:43 HKT
China orders airlines to cut Japan flights through March amid diplomatic tensions
CHINA
26-11-2025 06:38 HKT
A woman walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong stocks slide on tech and property selloff
FINANCE
09-07-2025 17:40 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Police bust $3m drug lab in Cheung Sha Wan, arresting three university students and a teen barista
NEWS
13-07-2026 21:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.